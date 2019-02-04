PSG's Lyon defeat must have pleased Solskjaer, says Silva

PARIS: Paris St Germain's first loss of the season must have pleased Manchester United's caretaker coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the Champions League last-16 clash between the teams, reckons PSG centre back Thiago Silva.

Solskjaer was among the spectators at the Groupama Stadium to witness Olympique Lyonnais prevail 2-1 against PSG who lacked steel in the midfield in the absence of injured Marco Verratti and missed the spark of Neymar, who will also miss the Feb. 12 first leg clash against United.

"It's going to be a great clash against Manchester," Silva, who fouled Moussa Dembele in the box to hand Lyon the winning penalty, was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe on Monday.

"To beat them we will have to be at 110 per cent. Solskjaer possibly walked away from here happy because we did not play really well."

PSG still lead the Ligue 1 standings on 56 points from 21 games, 10 ahead of Lille who have played two more games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

