PSG's Neymar doubtful for Amiens game

PARIS: Neymar is a major doubt for Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 trip to Amiens on Saturday after the Brazilian skipped training on Friday.

The Brazilian forward, who scored PSG’s goal in their shock 2-1 League Cup quarter-final defeat by En Avant Guingamp on Wednesday, is “very tired”, like Kylian Mbappe, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

France striker Mbappe did take part in training.

PSG lead the standings with 47 points from 17 games, 13 above second-placed Lille who have two games in hand.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, Editing by Ed Osmond)