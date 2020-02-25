PSG's Thiago Silva, Herrera out injured for weeks

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

French champions Paris St Germain will be without captain Thiago Silva and Ander Herrera for several weeks, the club said on Monday, with both players set to miss the Champions League Round of 16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on March 11.

Central defender Thiago Silva has been ruled out for an estimated three weeks with a thigh injury picked up early in the win over Girondins Bordeaux in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Midfielder Herrera will be sidelined for up to two months with a leg muscle injury, the club added.

PSG will also be missing the suspended Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier for the return leg against Dortmund in Paris next month. They lost the first leg 2-1 in Germany.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)