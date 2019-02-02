PSG's Verratti set to train next week ahead of United clash
Paris St Germain's injured midfielder Marco Verratti may start training next week, raising hopes he could play in the Champions League last-16 first leg at Manchester United.
“He could get back to first team training next week, coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters on Saturday on the eve of a Ligue 1 clash at Olympique Lyonnais.
Italy international Verratti twisted his ankle in a 9-0 demolition of En Avant Guingamp a couple of weeks ago.
PSG, who lead Ligue 1 by 10 points with three games in hand, travel to Old Trafford on Feb. 12 without the injured Neymar.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)