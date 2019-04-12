PSG should listen to me more, says Alves

Paris St Germain's experienced Brazil international defender Dani Alves said on Thursday that the club should follow his recommendations to improve in the Champions League.

PARIS: Paris St Germain's experienced Brazil international defender Dani Alves said on Thursday that the club should follow his recommendations to improve in the Champions League.

With three Champions League crowns, three Club World Cup titles and two UEFA Cup triumphs among his trophy haul the full back is the world's most decorated active player, but he feels his voice is not being heard at runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG.

PSG have been knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 for three years in a row, going out on away goals against Manchester United this season after winning the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford.

"I know how to win," the 35-year-old, who joined PSG in 2017 from Juventus and has been negotiating a contract extension for next season, told RMC Sport.

"When I want to say something I would like to be followed. Not because I'm better than any other but because I've been there.

"When someone has been there maybe it's good to listen to them, to rely on their experience. Maybe it will work, maybe it won't. I would like that when I say something, one would listen more."

Alves, who spent six years at Sevilla and eight at Barcelona before moving to Italy in 2016, felt PSG should have been less complacent and more aware that history was against them.

"When you are up against a historical opponent in football, boxing, tennis, history will always be against you," he said.

PSG are on the brink of an eighth Ligue 1 title, which they can clinch on Sunday by avoiding defeat at second-placed Lille.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)