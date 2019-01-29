PSG sign Argentina midfielder Paredes from Zenit

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain have signed Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg on a four-and-a-half year deal, the French Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but French media had reported earlier that PSG would pay 45 million euros (39 million pounds) for the 24-year-old, who has been capped nine times by Argentina.

"I'm very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain," Paredes told PSG's official website. "I now have this fantastic opportunity, not only to discover a new league, but... to wear one the most prestigious club jerseys in the world."

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said Paredes would bring guile and strength to the club's midfield.

"Leandro brings with him the traditional strengths of Argentinian football, a fighting spirit and excellent technical skills," he said. "I am sure he will fit quickly into our coach's well-organised and ambitious team."

The French champions, who have a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, travel to third-placed Lyon on Sunday.

