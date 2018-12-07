PSG to snatch Ajax star De Jong from Man City in record €75 million deal: Report

THE HAGUE: Paris Saint-Germain could pip Manchester City to the signing of Ajax and Netherlands midfield star Frenkie de Jong in a record 75 million euro deal, a Dutch newspaper report said Friday (Dec 7).

"It is almost certain that De Jong, 21, will exchange Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain," popular tabloid De Telegraaf said.

If the deal goes through, it will be "the most expensive and sensational in the history of the Eredivisie and Ajax in particular," the newspaper added.

PSG's move to secure the talented midfielder, who made his debut for Ajax two years ago, comes after a lightning intervention from the club's technical directors Maxwell and Antero Henrique.

Top PSG officials met De Jong's agent Ali Dursun on Thursday and, later, Ajax management at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, De Telegraaf said.

Talks between Ajax and Manchester City are believed to have reached an advanced stage after De Jong spent several hours talking to City manager Pep Guardiola.

But the English champions "wanted to do business at a later stage and PSG was lightning-quick to jump on the opportunity," claimed the report.

"The dark blue jersey of France's upcoming champions PSG, not the light blue one of Manchester City, will almost certainly become De Jong's next summer," the paper said.

Ajax confirmed to the Dutch daily that talks with PSG have been held, although the club added "there was no definitive agreement... other clubs have also shown interest".

The highest outgoing transfer amount paid so far in the Dutch top flight was last year when Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez moved from Ajax to Tottenham Hotspur for €40 million (US$45.5 million).

In 2015 Memphis Depay moved from PSV to Manchester United for €34 million (US$38.6 ).