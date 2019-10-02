PSG win at Galatasaray to take control of group

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

8 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Mauro Icardi scored his first goal for Paris St Germain as they beat Galatasaray 1-0 away to take control of Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

ISTANBUL: Mauro Icardi scored his first goal for Paris St Germain as they beat Galatasaray 1-0 away to take control of Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

Icardi touched the ball home from close range in the 52nd minute after being teed up Pablo Sarabia whose superb pass beat Galatasaray keeper Fernando Muslera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PSG have taken a maximum six points from their first two matches and are four points clear of second-placed Club Bruges, who drew 2-2 at Real Madrid earlier on Tuesday. Madrid are bottom, level on one point with Turkey's Galatasaray.

PSG wasted several other chances throughout the game, as they dominated the encounter and found space in the final third on several occasions.

The hosts had their first chance in the 18th minute when Younes Belhanda and Jean Michael Seri exchanged passes, before Seri fired wide.

Falcao missed an opportunity for the hosts to level the game in the 69th minute, when he failed to convert a central free kick from just outside the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Toby Davis)