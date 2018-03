related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Paris St Germain won the French League Cup for the fifth year in a row when they beat Monaco 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

The Ligue 1 leaders secured victory thanks to two goals by Edinson Cavani and one from Angel Di Maria.

(Writing by Julien Pretot, Editing by Ed Osmond)