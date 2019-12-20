PSG without Cavani and Kimpembe for Amiens game

Paris St Germain will be without defender Presnel Kimpembe and striker Edinson Cavani when the Ligue 1 leaders face strugglers Amiens on Saturday, hoping to finish a demanding year on a high note.

PSG are looking to claim a sixth consecutive victory in all competitions and keep their seven-point lead at top of the table going into a much-needed three-week break.

"We play too much with a 20-team league (in France). If we want to have quality games with top players we should have more possibilities to change players from one game to another," coach Thomas Tuchel told a news conference on Friday.

PSG have 42 points from 17 games and have played one fewer match than second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

"It's not an easy game because Amiens defend very well and they can hurt us on the break," Tuchel said, ignoring that Amiens have the second worst defence in Ligue 1 having conceded 32 goals.

"We're in a good period."

Both Cavani and Kimpembe will sit the game out with muscle and hamstring injuries respectively, said Tuchel, who praised his team for a good start to the season.

"We're leading the table and we qualified top of our group in the Champions League, it's positive," the German said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)