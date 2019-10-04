PSG without Mbappe again for Angers clash

Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a thigh problem again and will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against Angers on Saturday, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe is suffering from a thigh problem again and will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against Angers on Saturday, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

"He can't be with us tomorrow," Tuchel told a news conference on Friday ahead of the leaders' match against second-placed Angers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's not a relapse; it's a reaction between the scar - of the player's previous thigh muscle tear - and the nerve. When he feels this, he doesn't feel free in his movements and it affects his game.

"This is a normal reaction to training sessions and games. With treatment for a few days he will be ready again."

Mbappe missed a month of action because of a thigh injury, making his comeback as a second-half substitute in last weekend's 1-0 win at Girondins de Bordeaux.

PSG will rely on Neymar and Mauro Icardi, who have scored PSG's last three goals between them, as Edinson Cavani's comeback from a hip injury has once again been delayed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He doesn't feel any pain but he told me he didn't feel comfortable," Tuchel said.

"We need to decide whether we risk it or if we wait another 10 days to get him ready for the Nice game (on Oct. 18)."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)