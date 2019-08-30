PSV striker Malen set for Netherlands debut

PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen was named in the Netherlands squad for the first time as coach Ronald Koeman on Friday called up 24 players for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and Estonia.

Malen netted twice on Thursday as PSV advanced to the group stage of the Europa League with a 4-0 away win over Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.

Koeman last week said he hoped the 20-year-old would improve the Dutch attack and that he deserved a place in the squad after showing good form.

There is also a return for Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Joel Veltman, who won the last of his 19 caps in November 2017.

The Netherlands take on arch rivals Germany in Hamburg on Sept. 6 in Group C and then travel to Tallinn to face Estonia three days later.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV Eindhoven), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Olympique Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (FK Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Memphis Depay (Olympique Lyonnais), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Ajax Amsterdam).

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)