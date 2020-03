REUTERS: J D Wetherspoon's like-for-like sales in the six weeks ended March 8 rose 3.2per cent and total sales climbed 2.9per cent, the pub operator said on Thursday as it maintained its full-year outlook.

Wetherspoon said trading in the six weeks was more affected by poor weather conditions than by "health scare".

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)