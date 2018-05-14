Puel wants to see out Leicester contract

Leicester City manager Claude Puel wants to stay at the Premier League club for the remainder of his contract.

The Frenchman was appointed manager in October and has helped the team climb out of relegation trouble to finish ninth in the standings, with the Foxes winning 10 and drawing eight of 29 league matches under his guidance.

Leicester ended the season with a 5-4 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and British media have reported that Puel, who is under contract until 2020, will leave the King Power Stadium.

"I have a contract and I respect my contract," Puel told reporters. "It is not in my thoughts to look at other opportunities because my future and my thoughts are with Leicester.

"When we work with all the squad and staff and the players, and we come through some tough moments but also have some good feelings, we can't be thinking of other things, of leaving Leicester."

Puel's conservative approach has drawn criticism from Leicester supporters, although the 56-year-old led the team to a respectable ninth place in the table. They finished 12th in 2017 a year after their shock title triumph under Italian Claudio Ranieri.

"We need to improve this club and the structure, and the squad with different aspects," Puel said. "This club needs stability... I tried to make this work and after that the speculation and noise is not my concern."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)