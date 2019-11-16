Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Sport

Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.

Euro 2020 - Group J Qualification - Finland v Liechtenstein
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group J Qualification - Finland v Liechtenstein - Helsinki, Finland November 15, 2019. Teemu Pukki of Finland shoots to score a penalty and to give Finland 2-0 lead. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

Bookmark

REUTERS: Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.

Jasse Tuominen put the Finns ahead after 21 minutes before Pukki converted a penalty in the 64th and wrapped up the points with their third goal 15 minutes from time.

The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points, six behind section winners Italy, who play away to Bosnia & Herzegovina later on Friday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark