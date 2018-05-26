Pulu grabs brace, McKenzie final try gives Chiefs win over Waratahs

REUTERS: Two second half tries to Tony Pulu gave the Waikato Chiefs the breathing space they needed as they battled back from a 14-0 deficit to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 39-27 in their Super Rugby clash in Hamilton on Saturday.

Chiefs' flyhalf Damian McKenzie scored after the final hooter that not only gave the home side a bonus point but also denied the Waratahs a vital extra competition point for finishing within seven on the scoreboard.

The Waratahs had been trailling 32-27 as the hooter sounded but McKenzie capitalised on a broken defensive line from an attacking scrum to score his side's sixth try and move them to 37 points on the competition table.

The Sydney-based side still lead the Australian conference on 31 points, but have just a one-point lead over the Melbourne Rebels.

The Waratahs had ended a 40-game losing streak by Australian sides to their trans-Tasman rivals last week when they beat the 14-man Otago Highlanders 41-12 in Sydney.

They picked up where they left off early on when superbly timed passes by Kurtley Beale had set up the Waratahs' opening two tries with Cam Clark and Curtis Rona both crossing to give the visitors a 14-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes.

The home side, however, upped the tempo and with Charlie Ngatai back in his preferred inside centre position breaking first-up tackles, got some momentum for the Chiefs.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, hooker Nathan Harris and utility back Damian McKenzie all crossed for the home side to give the Chiefs a 19-14 lead at the break.

The match continued to ebb and flow in the second half, with both teams dangerous from broken play and turnovers with Pulu's two tries answered by two Foley penalties and a try to Beale to ensure the home side did not pull away.

McKenzie, who had struck the uprights three times from shots at goal, kicked his first penalty with six minutes remaining to give the home side a five-point advantage.

Retallick then earned a penalty in a ruck while the home side were stretched at defence inside their own 22-metre area, which allowed them to relieve the pressure and they marched downfield to set up McKenzie's try.

