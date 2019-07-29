Puma signs partnership with Manchester City manager Guardiola

Puma has agreed a new long-term partnership with Pep Guardiola, the manager of English Premier League champions Manchester City, the German sportswear company said on Monday.

Puma signed a strategic partnership with Manchester City in February, taking over from Nike as it seeks to make up for the loss of Arsenal to German rival Adidas.

Puma said Guardiola would serve as a brand ambassador, endorsing Puma products on and off the pitch, and also advise the company on the development of new clothing and shoe innovations.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Michelle Martin)