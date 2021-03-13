Punchless Chelsea held to goalless draw at Leeds

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager, but his side's lack of firepower meant they had to settle for a goalless draw at Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Premier League - Leeds United v Chelsea
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Chelsea - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - March 13, 2021 General view of Chelsea's Edouard Mendy in action Pool via REUTERS/Lee Smith

Chelsea remain in fourth place, and are two points off third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.

Leeds had an early effort from Tyler Roberts ruled out for offside and then Chelsea came close thanks to a mess-up in the Leeds defence. Luke Ayling blasted a clearance into team-mate Diego Llorente and the ball struck the bar before falling into the arms of keeper Illan Meslier.

Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy did well to tip a curling shot from Roberts against the bar and had to be on alert several times after the break.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

