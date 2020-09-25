Punjab spinner Bishnoi lauds Kumble influence

REUTERS: Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi hailed the influence of head coach Anil Kumble after he and fellow wristspinner Murugan Ashwin picked up three wickets each to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The Challengers boast batsmen of the calibre of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Aaron Finch but they were bundled out for 109 after Punjab captain KL Rahul's unbeaten 132 had taken his side to 206 for three wickets in their innings.

Bishnoi, who turned 20 earlier this month, told reporters he had learned a lot from Kumble, the former India captain and leg-spinner who sits third on the list of most successful bowlers with 619 wickets.

"He taught me to keep a calm mind and handle situations during the match with a cool head," said Bishnoi. "He also asked me to stick to my strength and not try too many things."

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also picked up a wicket with his off-spin bowling as Bangalore lost seven of their 10 wickets to fall to the slow bowlers.

Bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar's 30 was the highest score for Bangalore, who were all out in 17 overs.

"We had a long camp before the IPL so the preparation was good. It's more about mental preparations, skill levels are almost identical at this level," said Bishnoi.

"The one who is mentally stronger or more brave succeeds. My focus was on not giving away loose deliveries and allow them to attack me.

"We did not go out to bowl thinking we have a target over 200 to defend. Rather we thought we had to defend 180 and the intention was to get them out as soon as we can."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)