Putin to hand World Cup host's mantle to Emir of Qatar on Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part in a ceremony on Sunday handing over the hosting of the soccer World Cup, a Kremlin official said on Friday.

Russia&apos;s President Putin attends the International Cybersecurity Congress in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech as he attends the International Cybersecurity Congress in Moscow, Russia July 6, 2018. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

Putin and Sheikh Tamim are also set to discuss the Middle East at a separate meeting on Sunday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Qatar hosts the next World Cup in 2022.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

