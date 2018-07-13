Putin to hand World Cup host's mantle to Emir of Qatar on Sunday
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part in a ceremony on Sunday handing over the hosting of the soccer World Cup, a Kremlin official said on Friday.
Putin and Sheikh Tamim are also set to discuss the Middle East at a separate meeting on Sunday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
Qatar hosts the next World Cup in 2022.
