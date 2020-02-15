Qatar lines up warm-up date for top Euro 2020 contenders

DOHA: Four top Euro 2020 contenders will compete in a mini tournament in Qatar next month as they prepare for the major European competition starting in mid-June, it was announced on Saturday.

Holders Portugal as well as Croatia, Belgium and Switzerland will play two matches each in Doha between March 26 and 30 in the Qatar Airways International Cup, the Belgian and Swiss football associations said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Cup runners-up Croatia will meet the Swiss on March 26, followed the next day by a meeting between Belgium and Portugal, where Cristiano Ronaldo will be chasing his 100th international goal.

Matches are to be played at the Aspire Academy in the Qatar capital. On March 30, Switzerland will take on Belgium followed by a clash between Croatia and Portugal.

At the Euro 2020 tournament, Switzerland are in Group A, Belgium in B, Croatia in D and Portugal in Group F.

Qatar host the next World Cup in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)