Qatari Al-Attiyah wins a third Dakar Rally

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah won his third Dakar Rally on Thursday, taking no risks on the final stage to Lima in which he finished 12th to comfortably maintain his lead.

REUTERS: Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah won his third Dakar Rally on Thursday, taking no risks on the final stage to Lima in which he finished 12th to comfortably maintain his lead.

The Qatari trailed stage winner Carlos Sainz by some nine minutes on the day, but still took the title by 46 minutes from Spain's Nani Roma.

Advertisement

Sebastien Loeb, second to Sainz in the final stage, took third place overall behind Roma.

Al-Attiyah's triumph was a first for Japanese constructor Toyota.

(Reporting by: Ossian Shine; Editing by Toby Davis)