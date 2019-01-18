Qatari Al-Attiyah wins a third Dakar Rally

Sport

Qatari Al-Attiyah wins a third Dakar Rally

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah won his third Dakar Rally on Thursday, taking no risks on the final stage to Lima in which he finished 12th to comfortably maintain his lead.

Dakar Rally - 2019 Peru Dakar Rally - Stage 10 from Pisco to Lima, Peru
Dakar Rally - 2019 Peru Dakar Rally - Stage 10 from Pisco to Lima - January 17, 2019 Toyota Gazoo's driver Nasser Al-Attiyah celebrates after winning the Dakar 2019 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Bookmark

REUTERS: Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah won his third Dakar Rally on Thursday, taking no risks on the final stage to Lima in which he finished 12th to comfortably maintain his lead.

The Qatari trailed stage winner Carlos Sainz by some nine minutes on the day, but still took the title by 46 minutes from Spain's Nani Roma.

Sebastien Loeb, second to Sainz in the final stage, took third place overall behind Roma.

Al-Attiyah's triumph was a first for Japanese constructor Toyota.

(Reporting by: Ossian Shine; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark