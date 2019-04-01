QPR sack McClaren after one win in last 15 league games

Queens Park Rangers have parted ways with manager Steve McClaren after the former England boss oversaw a dismal run of results since the turn of the year, the second-tier Championship club said on Monday.

REUTERS: Queens Park Rangers have parted ways with manager Steve McClaren after the former England boss oversaw a dismal run of results since the turn of the year, the second-tier Championship club said on Monday.

McClaren, who was appointed QPR's manager on a two-year contract last May, has managed only one win in their last 15 league matches. The club slipped from eighth to 17th in the standings and sit eight points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

"We're grateful to him (McClaren) for all his efforts during his time with us," club CEO Lee Hoos said in a statement.

"It's well documented that we're in a period of transition as we work hard to make the club financially stable. With that comes challenges, not least the cutting of the wage bill while aiming to remain competitive.

"As we look to the future, and taking recent results into account, we feel now is the right time to re-evaluate where we are."

McClaren, a former assistant to Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, was England's manager between 2006 and 2007 but his 18-month tenure ended after they failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)