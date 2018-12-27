Quagliarella makes it eight in a row with outrageous backheel

Veteran Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella scored with a outrageous backheeled volley as he was on target for the eighth Serie A game in a row to set up a 2-0 win over Chievo on Wednesday.

Gaston Ramirez floated a free kick into the Chievo penalty area where the 35-year-old Quagliarella, with his back to goal, flicked it into the net from 12 metres two minutes into the second half for his 11th league goal of the season.

He became the first Italian player to score in eight successive league games since Christian Vieri for Inter Milan in 2002.

Ramirez added the second in the 59th minute as Sampdoria leapfrogged AC Milan into fifth place with 29 points and ended Chievo's run of six successive draws.

The Flying Donkeys remained bottom with five points, having had three deducted for accounting irregularities.

