Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

REUTERS: Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 (FP3) and was thrown off, landing hip first on the tarmac before being taken away on a stretcher.

X-rays showed he had not broken any bones, however, and the 21-year-old ensured he would start on the front row ahead of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)