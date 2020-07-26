Quartararo wins Andalusian Grand Prix as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

JEREZ, Spain: Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha led from start to finish to win the Andalusian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a big lead in the riders standings.

Frenchman Quartararo, who also won the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, cruised to victory while the factory Yamaha duo of former champion Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales battled it out for second.

It was Vinales who clinched the runners-up spot after an overtake on the penultimate lap while 41-year-old Rossi finished third to return to the podium for the first time since the Grand Prix of the Americas more than a year ago.

