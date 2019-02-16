Quarterback Kaepernick resolves 'pending grievances' with NFL - lawyer

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has resolved pending grievances with the National Football League, Kaepernick's lawyer said on Twitter on Friday.

The attorney, Mark Geragos, said the resolution was subject to a confidentiality agreement and so there would be no further comment by either party.

