Queens Park Rangers appoint former England boss McClaren as new manager

REUTERS: Queens Park Rangers have appointed Steve McClaren as their new manager on a two-year contract, the English second-tier club announced on Friday.

The former England boss will replace Ian Holloway, who was sacked by the club after finishing 16th in the Championship last season.

McClaren, 57, returns to Loftus Road, having been a coach at the club under former manager Harry Redknapp in 2013.

"It's great to be back – and it's a challenge that I'm excited by," McClaren said in a statement on the club's website.

"From the outside, I've seen the progress, work and changes that have gone on – especially over the last two years – in streamlining the squad and getting the budget down. The board and owners deserve credit for that."

"I like to play attractive, attacking football – and we've got young, hungry footballers here who can play that way."

McClaren has not been in a managerial role since his second spell at Derby County came to an end in March last year.

