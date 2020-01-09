Quick-thinking Kroos helps Real to Super Cup final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos scored directly from a corner as his side booked their place in the final of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia by outclassing Valencia 3-1 on Wednesday.

Germany international Kroos caught Valencia's Jaume Domenech out to open the scoring in the 15th minute, curling a cross towards goal while the keeper was still organising his defence and the ball flew over the line before Domenech could recover.

Isco and Luka Modric scored either side of halftime to put Zinedine Zidane's side further at ease before Dani Parejo converted a consolation penalty for last year's Copa del Rey winners in added time.

Real will meet the winners of Thursday's semi between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Sunday's showpiece at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah that is hosting all games in the expanded tournament, for which the Spanish soccer federation will pocket a reported 40 million euros.

