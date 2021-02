related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday:

MELBOURNE: Quotes from day five of the Australian Open tennis championships on Friday:

Reaction to the tournament continuing without spectators after the state of Victoria declared a five-day snap lockdown to fight an outbreak of the novel coronavirus

Advertisement

Advertisement

Day five highlights

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)