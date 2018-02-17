Quotes from the Pyeongchang Winter Games on day eight

REUTERS: Following are some memorable quotes from the Pyeongchang Olympics on Saturday:

American skier Lindsey Vonn on whether this is to be her last Olympic Games: "Most likely, yeah. It just depends on my knee. I love ski racing. I want to keep racing forever. Unfortunately, my body is not the Terminator. I can't take as many beatings as I used to.

"There is really no big difference between a rock and roll star and a hockey player. They are both on stage, performing for the public." - British band Depeche Mode's masseur Peewee Willmann, who also works with the American men's ice hockey team.

"I was so nervous that I felt sick to my stomach and I couldn't feel my legs. It was really intense. I'm used to being nervous, but not like throwing up. When I got to the finish, it was such a relief to get the pressure off my shoulders. And I did a really good job. - Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather after winning a bronze medal in the Alpine skiing super-G event.

American Adam Rippon on whether his free skating programme on Saturday would be his final competitive skate: "I have no idea. I think at first I need a five-minute break and a really stiff drink and then maybe like a day or two off the ice, at least to dry out my costumes, and then we'll see."

"The way I have been training and the way I went into this competition, I didn't really want to be emotional. This is the best Olympic experience out of the three, because I was in control. I was not dying out of breath. I had no fear. - Canadian Patrick Chan after his free skate in his third and final Olympics.

"I don't think that a lot of people have qualified for the Olympics in four months, trying to learn a sport that it really takes years and years to learn... but if I can go down an iced track at 80 miles per hour there is nothing in this world that I can't do." - Africa's first female skeleton racer Simidele Adeagbo on competing in the Olympics four months after trying the sport for the first time

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Lovell)