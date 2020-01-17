Rabada handed test ban after screaming send-off for England's Root

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PORT ELIZABETH: South Africa’s top bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the last test of the four-match series against England after being handed another demerit point for his robust celebration on the first day of the third test at St George’s Park on Thursday.

Rabada was fined 15per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council code of conduct, the ICC said on Friday.

He has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24-month period and is suspended for South Africa’s next test, which is the last of the series, at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg next week.

Rabada had celebrated bowling out England captain Joe Root on Thursday with a scream and and a fist-pumping gesture right in front of his victim.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)