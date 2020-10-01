Racing 92 players test positive for COVID-19 before European final

Several players from Racing 92 have tested positive for COVID-19 a little over two weeks before the European Champions Cup final against Premiership side Exeter Chiefs at Ashton Gate in Bristol, England, the French Top14 club announced on Thursday.

"Tests carried out on the entire professional group on Wednesday morning revealed several positive cases," Racing said in a tweet.

"We are now awaiting the recommendations of the LNR (Ligue Nationale de Rugby), which we will apply with all the necessary rigour," it added referring to French rugby's governing body.

Twice runners-up Racing reached the Oct. 17 showpiece match by beating holders Saracens 19-15 in Paris.

Exeter, who won promotion to the English top-flight 10 years ago, charged into their maiden final with a 28-18 win over Toulouse at Sandy Park.

