Racing Point fined 400,000 euros, docked 15 points

SILVERSTONE, England: Formula One's governing body fined Racing Point 400,000 euros (US$473,000) and stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car.

Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those on the 2019 title-winning Mercedes. The governing FIA said in a statement it had upheld the complaints.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by John Stonestreet)