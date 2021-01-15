Racing: Peterhansel extends his record to 14 Dakar victories

Dakar Rally
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 11 - AlUla to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia - Jan 14, 2021 X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Stephane Peterhansel and co-driver Edouard Boulanger in action during stage 11. (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: French veteran Stephane Peterhansel took a record-extending 14th Dakar Rally victory in Saudi Arabia on Friday (Jan 15) and his eighth in the car category.

The 55-year-old X-Raid Mini driver, nicknamed "Mr Dakar" for his unprecedented success, first won the endurance event on a motorcycle in 1991.

Argentine Kevin Benavides, riding a Honda, won the motorcycle category after the 12th and final stage that ended in Jeddah.

The event started in 1978 as a race from Paris to the Senegalese capital, Dakar, but moved from Africa for safety reasons in 2009. It is now held entirely in Saudi Arabia after a stint in South America.

Source: Reuters/kv

