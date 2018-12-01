Rahm, Stenson tied for halfway lead at Hero World Challenge

Spaniard Jon Rahm carded nine-under-par 63 to surge into a share of the halfway lead with Henrik Stenson after the second round at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Friday.

Sep 30, 2018; Paris, FRA; Europe golfer Jon Rahm plays from a bunker on the 12th hole during the Ryder Cup Sunday singles matches at Le Golf National. PHOTO: Reuters/ Ian Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Swede Stenson shot a second-round 66 to match his European Ryder Cup team mate at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Americans Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Patrick Reed went from equal first to nearly last with a 77 that left him eight shots back.

Tournament host Tiger Woods shot 69 to join Reed tied for 14th in the 18-man field.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

