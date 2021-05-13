Rahm dreams of Olympic golf but rules 'not making it easy'

Third-ranked Jon Rahm says he dreams of golfing in the Tokyo Olympics but Covid-19 safety regulations are making it tough to consider playing.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, speaking Wednesday on the eve of the US PGA Byron Nelson tournament at TPC Craig Ranch in suburban Dallas, said it will be difficult to go for gold in Japan.

"I want to play," Rahm said. "They are not making it very easy."

Rahm said practice rounds would require long treks from the Olympic Village with the chance to stay at a nearer hotel not possible until the eve of the Olympic men's tournament.

"The Olympic committee are not making it very easy for us to choose it," Rahm said. "Until not too long ago we couldn't go to our site or tournament hotel until Wednesday and we had to stay in the Olympic Village until then.

"From what I've been told, there's at least one- to two-hour drive to the golf course. That's a lot of time to be in the car going to and coming back from the Olympic Village."

With the British Open just two weeks ahead of the Olympics and a WGC event in Memphis the week after, Rahm said it becomes tough for players to work in a trip to Japan for the Olympics.

"Your family is not allowed. You're not allowed to go to my other events. There are just so many restrictions," Rahm said.

"It's also between the British Open and the WGC. I can understand why a lot of people are prioritizing the (US PGA) FedEx Cup events and great golf events.

"The Olympics are relatively new for the golf and I don't blame them."

And Rahm dearly wants to become an Olympic golfer after the sport made its Games return in Rio in 2016.

"In my case I want to play. It's an absolute dream of mine to be an Olympian," Rahm said.

"I've been able to win championships representing Spain as an amateur in almost every level, and to bring back the gold medal would be something amazing."