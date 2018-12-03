Rahm wins World Challenge by four strokes in Bahamas

REUTERS: Jon Rahm turned the final round of the Hero World Challenge into a victory procession, surging to a four-stroke win in the Bahamas on Sunday.

The Spaniard carded a seven-birdie, seven-under-par 65 after starting the day tied for the lead with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson.

He finished at 20-under 268 at Albany on the island of New Providence.

American Finau (69) birdied the last to claim second place on 16 under, with Englishman Justin Rose (65) another shot back in third.

Swede Stenson faded with a 71 to finish six shots back in fourth place in the elite 18-man field.

