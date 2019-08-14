Rain, grey skies set to wash out first days of Lord's test

The start of play in the second Ashes test at Lord's was delayed by rain on Wednesday, with a bleak weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.

Ashes 2019 - Second Test - England v Australia
Cricket - Ashes 2019 - Second Test - England v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 14, 2019 Groundstaff remove the covers before play Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
LONDON: Rain looked set to wash out the first day of the second Ashes test at Lord's on Wednesday, without a ball bowled as of the scheduled lunch break and a grim weather forecast clouding the outlook for action later in the day.

Fans sat in clusters in the sheltered areas of the stands, while a few huddled under umbrellas out in the open.

Ground staff briefly took the covers off the wicket during a dry spell late in the morning, only to roll them straight back on as the drizzle resumed.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.

