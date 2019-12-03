Rain brings early end to second test, New Zealand win series

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

9 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England wasted a golden opportunity to force a result in the second test against New Zealand as Joe Denly dropped the simplest of catches from Kane Williamson before the hosts reached 211-2 at lunch on the fifth day at Seddon Park.

WELLINGTON: Rain washed out the final two sessions of the second test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday with the match ending in a draw and giving the hosts a 1-0 series victory.

New Zealand were 241-2 in their second innings and holding a 140-run lead when rain started to fall at 1:55 p.m. (0055 GMT) forcing the players from the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Wilson called the game off at 4:00 p.m. Ross Taylor was on 105 not out, while captain Kane Williamson was on 104 when play was abandoned.

New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)