Rain delays England resumption in Ashes test

MANCHESTER: Rain delayed play on the third day of the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford on Friday, with England trailing Australia by 474 runs with nine wickets remaining in their first innings.

Lunch will be taken early at 1230 pm local time with an umpire's inspection at 1300 if there is no further rain.

Opener Rory Burns and night-watchman Craig Overton will resume for England after Joe Denly was removed in the final session on Thursday.

A magnificent 211 from Steve Smith had led Australia to 497-8 declared.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge)