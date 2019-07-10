Rain-hit India-New Zealand semis to continue on Wednesday

The first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup will be played over two days after intermittent rain stopped Tuesday's play with New Zealand on 211 for five against India after 46.1 overs.

MANCHESTER, England: The first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup will be played over two days after intermittent rain stopped Tuesday's play with New Zealand on 211 for five against India after 46.1 overs.

Ross Taylor was batting on 67 with Tom Latham on three at the other end when rain forced the players off.

Match officials waited for more than four hours while rain stopped and started before deciding to take the game to the rest day.

The group match between 2015 finalists New Zealand and twice champions India last month was one of the four 'no-result' matches in the rain-hit tournament.

Hosts England play defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Manchester; editing by Clare Lovell)

