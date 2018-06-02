Rain prevents play between England and Pakistan

Rain prevented any play on the second morning of the second test between England and Pakistan at Headingley.

Cricket - England v Pakistan - Second Test - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, Britain - June 1, 2018 England's Dom Bess during the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

England are currently 106 for two, trailing by 68 runs after bowling Pakistan out for 174 on the first day.

Captain Joe Root is on 29 and Dominic Bess on 0.

The forecast is for intermittent rain throughout the day.

Pakistan lead the two-test series 1-0.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

