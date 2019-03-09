Rain thwarts play again in New Zealand-Bangladesh second test

WELLINGTON: Rain continued to blight the second test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday with the second day's play abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The first day's play was washed out after persistent heavy rain fell in Wellington, but the weather had cleared enough on Saturday to suggest the possibility of some play in the scheduled final session.

Light rain, however, continued to hamper the work of the groundstaff to prepare the Basin Reserve and while the covers were removed and both teams went through warmups, the umpires decided the conditions were not going to be conducive to play.

The forecast for the third day on Sunday does not look any better with further light showers expected throughout, with fine weather not due until Monday afternoon.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after an innings and 52-run victory inside four days in the first match in Hamilton.

