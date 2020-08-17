Rain washes out morning session in second test

Sport

Rain washes out morning session in second test

There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw.

Second Test - England v Pakistan
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - August 17, 2020 Groundstaff work on the pitch as rain delays the start of play, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Glyn Kirk/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

SOUTHAMPTON, England: There was no play in the morning session on day five of the second test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Monday as the game headed towards an inevitable draw.

Only 96.2 overs have been possible in the test, with Pakistan bowled out for 236 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

The home side are seven for one in their reply with Dom Sibley (2 not out) and Zak Crawley (5 not out) to bat if play is possible, with a wet outfield now the major problem.

The umpires will inspect the ground at 1.40pm BST.

England won the first test in Manchester by three wickets. The final match of the series is set to start in Southampton on Friday.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark