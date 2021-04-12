Cricket: Archer will not be rushed back from injury, says Rajasthan's Sangakkara

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals will not rush Jofra Archer back from injury but hope the England fast bowler will play some part in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign this season, team director Kumar Sangakkara said.

Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand last week after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury at his home in January and the operation was carried out while he was undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury.

"Not having him at the start is a big blow for us because a lot of our planning is centred around his availability," Sangakkara said ahead of their season opener against Punjab Kings later on Monday.

"We are certainly hoping that he will be available for some part of the IPL but we have contingency plans in place now and no risks will be taken.

"It's very important that Jofra gets fit, not just for the IPL, but importantly for his international career.

"His value to world cricket and to England cricket is part of our decision and we will be guided by the experts in English cricket who look after Jofra."

Rajasthan first bought Archer for 72 million Indian rupees (US$959,475) in 2018 and have retained the Barbados-born quick each season. He was the tournament's most valuable player last season with 20 wickets.