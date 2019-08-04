Rallying - Tanak wins in Finland to extend lead

REUTERS: Toyota's Ott Tanak won Rally Finland for the second year in a row on Sunday to extend his lead over Citroen's Sebastien Ogier in the world championship to 22 points.

The Estonian finished 25.6 seconds ahead of Citroen's Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi with Toyota's Finn Jari-Matti Latvala third.

Tanak also won the final Power Stage for an extra five points.

After nine of 14 rounds, Tanak has 180 points to reigning champion Ogier's 158 with Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville on 155.

