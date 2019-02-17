Rallying - Tanak wins in Sweden to lead championship

STOCKHOLM: Estonian Ott Tanak won Rally Sweden for Toyota on Sunday to take the lead in the world rally championship for the first time in his career.

Finland's Esapekka Lappi was second for Citroen, 53.7 seconds behind, with Belgian Thierry Neuville third for Hyundai and a further three seconds adrift in the second round of the season on icy and snow-covered roads.

Citroen's Sebastian Ogier, the six-times world champion who had led after winning last month's Monte Carlo Opener, lost any hope of a top 10 finish after crashing into a snow bank on Friday and retiring.

The Frenchman returned to salvage two points in the final power stage won by Tanak, who gained an extra five. Neuville took four and Lappi one.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)