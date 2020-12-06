Rallying: Ogier wins seventh world title in eight years

Sebastien Ogier won the world rally championship for the seventh time in eight years after the Frenchman finished first in the season-ending Rally Monza on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden
FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 7 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 15, 2020. Sebastien Ogier of France (Toyota Yaris WRC) speaks to the media. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS/File Photo

The Toyota driver triumphed after British team mate Elfyn Evans, the championship leader before the final round in Italy, crashed out on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Source: Reuters

